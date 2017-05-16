General Elections 2018 to be held under new Electoral Reforms: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD May 16 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs Ishaq Dar Tuesday said that the General Elections 2018 would be held under new Electoral Reforms, which were in the final stage of preparation.

Talking to media persons after the 24th meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Elections Reforms, he said that the sub-committee would continue further work on the remaining proposals to develop consensus.

The minister said that the sub-committee would make further efforts to finalize its report before the upcoming budget adding that in case if it was submitted after the budget it would not go beyond the end of July.

Ishaq Dar said that there was a positive development on most of the proposals given by the political parties with regard to Electoral Reforms adding that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was also playing its role in the committee.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Zahid Hamid said that the sub-committee would take up the proposals which were earlier disagreed and make efforts to develop a consensus.

Chief of Quami Watan Party MNA Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao said that Election Reforms were in the interest of every political party.

He expressed the pleasure that most of the proposals were settled among the parliamentarians. He said soon the remaining proposals would also be finalized.

MNA Syed Naveed Qamar said that there was progress on most of the points and while further discussion would be held on the remaining points.

Senator Shibli Faraz said that the committee was positively

working on the Elections Reforms.

Federal Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunications Anusha Rehman Khan also attended the meeting.