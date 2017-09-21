General election 2018 to be referendum on development: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Sept 21 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior
Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that the General Election 2018 would
actually be referendum oo development and those working for
progress would emerge as victorious.
“Nawaz Sharif has made PML(N) the ideology of development
and those who want to see Pakistan as prosperous and developed
country have become the voters and supporters of the PML-N,” the
minister said while speaking at the opening ceremony of Korang Bridge
built on Korang Nullah Bani Gala here.
He said the incumbent government had initiated lot of mega
projects from Gilgit-Baltistan to Karachi to lead the country
towards progress and development.
He said the journey to progress would continue and
nobody could beat Pakistan Muslim League (N).
Imran Khan who is in habit of finding faults in every
institution and development project, was spreading disappointment in
the country, he added.
During the next general election, PML-N would
sweep next general election on the basis of its performance.
If Imran Khan gives suggestions about how to bring about
improvement in cricket, it is acceptable but if he
delivers sermons on development, it would be unacceptable as he
is not an experienced person.
The man who had never governed a union council, how he would run
the country having a large population.
Imran Khan in his recent interview admitted that
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf could have miserably failed due to lack
of experience, had they won the general election.
He said that PML-N won the general election of 2013 on the
promises of development and it fulfilled its them.
The minister said that in 2013 Pakistan was considered the
most dangerous country of the world due to terrorism and deteriorating
law and order, but with Nawaz Sharif’s efforts the country has become
safe and secured.
He said that due to the policies of Nawaz Sharif, peace has
been restored in Karachi and Balochistan.
He said that Nawaz Sharif launched first-ever mega projects
in Balochistan and built motorway from Gwadar to Karachi.
The project of Kachhi Canal has also been initiated in
Dera Bugti which would provide water to around 72,000 acres of
land.
The projects like Lowari Tunnel, which was stopped for the
last 70 years in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was
completed by Nawaz Sharif.
Nawaz Sharif gave the gift of China-Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) to the nation besides linking entire country by
motorways.
Imran Khan he said criticized the building of road network
because he did not know the importance of roads in the development
of the country.
The masses could get education and health facilities through
roads adding if roads were not important then why China was
spending billions of rupees on building roads to link South and
Middle East.
Imran Khan talks about hospital by giving examples of
France and Germany but he failed to establish any modern
hospital in KP during last four years.
Shehbaz Sharif launched three metro bus projects during
last three years but KP government failed to establish a single metro despite cooperation of the federal government.
The minister said that on the one hand Imran Khan was blaming
that there was no law for the powerful but on the other hand he himself
was not appearing before Election Commission for the last three years.
Nawaz Sharif appeared before the joint investigation team
with his whole family and made his three generations accountable
before the court.
The minister said that Imran Khan was not presenting his
funding record before the Election Commission.
Terming Sheikh Rashid and Imran Khan as anti-development,
he said that both these persons were involved in destablization of
the country.
Earlier Minister of State for Capital Administration and
Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the
Korang Bridge had been established at a cost of Rs 125 million.
He said that NA-120 bye election was a verdict against the
conspirators.
He said that Panama papers case was a conspiracy against the country
adding that Nawaz Sharif’s corruption could not be proved.
Nawaz Sharif fulfilled his promises which he made with
public in 2013 and made Pakistan a peaceful and prosperous country.
He said that in NA-49 record development projects were
completed.
