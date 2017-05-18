General Council meeting of KP Hockey Association on May 21

PESHAWAR, May 18 (APP): The General Council meeting of the Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association will be held at Qayyum Sports Complex on
May 21.
This was stated by Secretary General KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir
while talking to media persons here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on
Thursday. He said all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the
General Council meeting have been completed.
He said that President KP Hockey Association Capt. (Retd) Tariq
Hayat will preside over the meeting. Former Inspector General of Police
and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Hockey Federation Muhammad Saeed
will also accompany Tariq Hayat.
He said district representatives from all affiliated districts with
KP Hockey Association, who are also members of the Pakistan Hockey Federation
Congress, will represent their respective districts in the meeting.
He said agenda of the meeting has already been dispatched accordingly
by fulfilling all constitutional norms of the General Council.
He said a request has been made to all the office-bearers of the
District Hockey Association to submit their suggestions for the promotion
of hockey in their respective districts so that it could be discussed in detail in the General
Council.
The General Council will also give approval for various calendar and
newly included events during the Year 2017-18. He said during the meeting matters
regarding the promotion of hockey in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would also be discussed.
