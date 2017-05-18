General Council meeting of KP Hockey Association on May 21

PESHAWAR, May 18 (APP): The General Council meeting of the Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association will be held at Qayyum Sports Complex on

May 21.

This was stated by Secretary General KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir

while talking to media persons here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on

Thursday. He said all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the

General Council meeting have been completed.

He said that President KP Hockey Association Capt. (Retd) Tariq

Hayat will preside over the meeting. Former Inspector General of Police

and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Hockey Federation Muhammad Saeed

will also accompany Tariq Hayat.

He said district representatives from all affiliated districts with

KP Hockey Association, who are also members of the Pakistan Hockey Federation

Congress, will represent their respective districts in the meeting.

He said agenda of the meeting has already been dispatched accordingly

by fulfilling all constitutional norms of the General Council.

He said a request has been made to all the office-bearers of the

District Hockey Association to submit their suggestions for the promotion

of hockey in their respective districts so that it could be discussed in detail in the General

Council.

The General Council will also give approval for various calendar and

newly included events during the Year 2017-18. He said during the meeting matters

regarding the promotion of hockey in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would also be discussed.