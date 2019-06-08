UNITED NATIONS, Jun 08 (APP):The head of the United Nations cultural agency, marking World Oceans Day, called for ensuring diversity and gender inclusiveness at all levels to set a balanced course for humanity and foster innovative solutions for the ocean challenges, including plastic pollution.

“We need to empower each and every citizen to take care of the ocean and enable all women to play transformative and ambitious roles in understanding, exploring, protecting and sustainably managing our ocean”, Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, said, pointing out that this year’s “special edition” of World Oceans Day links the themes of gender equality and ocean preservation.