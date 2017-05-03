Gen Zubair decorated with Saudia’s highest military award

RAWALPINDI, May 3 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee

(JCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat Wednesday called on King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud during his official visit to Saudi Arabia.

King Abdul Aziz Medal of Excellence, the highest military award of

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was conferred on General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Inter Services Public Relations in a press release said.

During the meeting, regional security issues and matters of bilateral

interests were discussed.

King Salman appreciated Pakistan’s fight against terrorism and

continued efforts for peace and stability in the region.

The chairman JCSC also called on General Abdur Rehman bin Saleh

Al-Bunyan, Chief of General Staff, Royal Saudi Armed Forces at Jeddah.