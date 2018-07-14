Gems, jewellary over $ 9 million exported in 11 months of FY 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP):Gems and Jewellary exports from the country during 11 months of financial year 2017-18 witnessed 36.67 percent and 10.23 percent growth respectively as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2017-18, gems worth $ 3.779 million exported, which was recorded at $ 2.765 million of same period last year, said data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, jewellary worth $ 5.863 million exported during 11 months of fiscal year ended on June 30, 2018, as compared the exports of $ 5.319 million, it added.

During the period under review, the country earned US$ 3.729 million by exporting furniture, which was recorded at $ 4.71 million, however exports of furniture decreased by 8.40 percent.

About 142,490 metric tons of molasses worth 16.874 million exported in 11 months of last financial year, which grew by 215.64 percent, as compared the exports of 43,085 metric tons of molasses valuing $ 5.346 million.

The exports of handicrafts grew by 40.23 percent and reached at $4.5 million as compared the exports of $ 2.858 million of same period last year, the data added.