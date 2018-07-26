GDA’s Ali Gohar Khan wins PS-20 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) candidate Ali Gohar Khan Meher has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-20 Ghotki-III by securing 41,495 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan People Party Parliamentarians Ali Nawaz Khan Meher stood second by getting 12,671 votes. The third position was grabbed by Muhammad Ishaq Leghari of Muttahidda Majlis-i-Amal with 9,584 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 46.83%.