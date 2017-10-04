GB Minister calls on PM

APP08-04 ISLAMABAD: October 04 - Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan, Ch. Muhammad Barjees Tahir called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at Prime Minister Office. APP

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ch. Muhammad Barjees Tahir called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the Prime Minister Office Wednesday.
A statement from PM’s Media Cell said matters pertaining to the Ministry came under discussion.

