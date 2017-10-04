ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ch. Muhammad Barjees Tahir called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the Prime Minister Office Wednesday.
A statement from PM’s Media Cell said matters pertaining to the Ministry came under discussion.
GB Minister calls on PM
