Gavin Neil visits PAC, PAF Academy

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP): Air Marshal Gavin Neil Davies, Chief of the Air Staff, Royal Australian Air Force visited Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra and PAF Academy, Asghar Khan on Tuesday.

At PAC Kamra, Air Marshal Gavin Neil Davies was given a detailed briefing about organization and functions of PAC Kamra, said a press release.

Later on, he visited Aircraft Rebuild Factory, Mirage Rebuild Factory, Avionics Production Factory and Aircraft Manufacturing Factory.

He took keen interest in the Final Assembly Line and Flight Testing facilities of JF-17 Thunder.

Earlier in the day, Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force visited Pakistan Air Force Academy, Asghar Khan.

On his arrival, he was received by Air Vice Marshal Imran Khalid, Air Officer Commanding PAF Academy, Asghar Khan.

The guest visited Air Defence Training School, School of Air Traffic Services, and Flying Training Wing at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan.