Gathering held at APSAC to pay homage to APS martyrs

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):A gathering was held at Army Public School and College (APSAC) Warsak Road Peshawar on Saturday to pay homage to the martyrs of APS.

Families of martyred children, locals, students and staff of APS and military officials participated in Quran Khwani, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here.

The Corps Commandant Peshawar laid a wreath at the martyrs’ monument and offered Fateha.