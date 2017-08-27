Gas companies to spend Rs 64.2 bln on reinforcing transmission network

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited

(SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) will spend

around Rs 64.209 billion on upgradation of transmission and distribution

network in their respective areas during the current fiscal year.

“The gas utility companies have planned to invest Rs 12,702 million

on transmission projects, Rs 43,045 million on distribution projects and

Rs 8,462 million on other projects bringing the total investment of Rs 64,209 million,” official sources told APP.

Besides, the companies would provide approximately 414,723 new gas

connections during the period, while National Assembly Standing Committee

on Petroleum and Natural Resources has recently recommended that the two

state companies – SNGPL and SSGCL -would give two million gas

connections during the fiscal years 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Answering a question, the sources said SNGPL issued 1.5 million new

connections since the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government

came into power in 2013, and hopefully the figure would reach 2.5 million till completion of its tenure. Whereas, new connection on SSGCL network is

granted without any delay and “there is almost no such pendency,” they

added.

The sources said with the import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), the

energy situation had improved across the country, which is the cheapest

alternative fuel and the only available remedy to meet the country’s energy

needs especially when the existing natural gas reserves were depleting.

During July 2016 to February 2017, the sources said, the companies

provided 360,465 domestic, 339 commercial and 20 industrial connections

across the country.

While, they spent Rs 17,925 million on transmission projects, Rs

11,183 million on distribution projects and Rs 14,925 million on other projects.

The companies laid 814 kilometer gas transmission network, 4,153

kilometer distribution and 1,162 kilometer service lines and connected 104

villages and town to gas network.

The sources said around 48 percent energy-mix needs of the country are

being met through natural gas, adding that the country had an extensive gas

network of over 11,538 kilometer transmission, 1,14,982 kilometer distribution and 31,058

kilometer services gas pipelines to serve more than 7.9 million consumers.