ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP):The residents of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi living on both sides of the IJP Road have demanded of the authorities concerned to resolve the issues of odour emitting garbage heaps which were creating hygienic problems for them.
The commuters on the road also complained that traffic jam was a routine matter on the road, which caused them to reach their destinations late.
Garbage heaps, traffic jams on IJP Road make people’s live miserable
ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP):The residents of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi living on both sides of the IJP Road have demanded of the authorities concerned to resolve the issues of odour emitting garbage heaps which were creating hygienic problems for them.