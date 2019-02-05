Gandapur vows to highlight Kashmir issue at world fora

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP):Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Tuesday reiterated that people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) would continue extending all possible moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) in getting their legitimate right of self-determination.

Addressing a gathering after one-minute silence observance and human-chain formation here at the D-Chowk, he questioned credibility of the world bodies, which could not implement resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council on Kashmir.