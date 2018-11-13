ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Tuesday visited under construction projects of Nakhlistan Park, Food Street and beautification of bank of Indus
in Dera Ismail Khan.
Gandapur directs to speed up work on beautification of Indus river bank
