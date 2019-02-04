Gandapur confident to resolve Kashmir issue under PM Imran’s leadership

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur expressed confidence that the longstanding issue of Kashmir between Pakistan and India would be resolved under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a news conference here, he said the Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed with a renewed pledge to continue support people of occupied Kashmir till they succeed in getting their legitimate right to self-determination in line with the resolutions passed by the Security Council of the United Nations.