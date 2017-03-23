Gand Music Night enthralls audience at PNCA

ISLAMABAD Mar 23 (APP) A grand music night featuring renowned
singers here on Thursday organized by Pakistan National Council of
the Arts (PNCA) in connection with Pakistan Day Celebrations.
Renowned singers and folk artists presented traditional and
folk music of Baluchistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,
Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.
Renowned folk singer Jangi Khan skillfully fused folk beats
and got big applause from the audience. The folk artists also
presented various famous national songs on the occasions.
Sufi music night, Singers Rizwana Khan, Wali Beg, Jalil
Shabnem, Ali Imran, Jangi Khan, Sang Faqir, Mahtab Kanwal and Shafaq
Ali performed at the Open Air Theatre of PNCA and enthralled the
audience at Open Air Theatre.
The week-long programmes includes folk dances of Pakistan, pop
music show performance of local brand groups, Sufi music night,
music night of provincial, traditional and folk music of
Baluchistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and
Azad Jammu Kashmir.
Qawali night will be arranged on March 24 and Comedy night
show will be held on March 25. Similarly traditional string puppet
and PNCA’s puppet show and tableau will be held on March 26.
The programs will focus on serving the fun lovers as
informative entertainment through visual narration of historical
moments of Pakistan Movement and the struggle of freedom fighters.