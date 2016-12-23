Gambat South Block adds 35 mmscfd gas to national supply

KARACHI, Dec 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural

Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday formally inaugurated the recently commissioned 50 MMscfd Gas Processing Facility II (GPF II) at Gambat South Block during a well attended event hosted there by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL).

According to a PPL statement here, the occasion drew a diverse gathering comprising provincial and local government officials, area notables and media representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the Gambat South Gas

Processing Plant was completed at the cost of Rs. 17 billion.

Another plant would be completed within next year costing Rs 8 billion.

He said no development was possible without resolving the energy problem. The energy issue would be resolved by 2018, he added.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said he had directed the PPL Managing Director to give the locals employment on merit and the residents of areas be extended the gas facility.

He stated that it had been ensured that at the Council of Common Interests that wherever there would be shortage of gas it would be overcome immediately.

The minister further stated that LNG was being imported to fulfil

the gas requirements.

He pointed out that three prominent international gas companies

were ready to set up LNG terminals in Pakistan.

Abbasi lauded the role of the PPL towards finding the gas reserves and providing gas to the people.

He said a lot of successes had been achieved in Sanghar. The area had the gas reservoirs resources of gas and that the first right was that of the people of the area.

The minister pointed out that gas was the basic element for

overcoming the energy crisis.

About the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said the CPEC

would be completed with dollars 52 billion and would prove to be the

game changer not only for the country but also of the region.

Abbasi said the economy was making progress and investors were

ready to invest in the country.

Replying to a question from media, he dispelled the impression that with CNG pumps owners determining the price on their own would

result in price hike. Instead, he added, it would result in competition and the benefit would go to the people.

Adviser to the Prime Minister Jam Mashooq Ali asked the minister that it be ensured that gas was provided to the people of Sanghar district, besides jobs at the gas plant. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif the problems of the people of Sindh would be resolved soon.

Meanwhile, a PPL statement said that working on full capacity, GPF II was currently producing 35 MMscfd pipeline quality sales gas, nearly 680 bpd condensate and 12 mtd LPG, which translates to more

than 2.3 MMBOE annually, resulting in an annual saving of USD 105

million to the national exchequer.

Located in district Sanghar, Sindh, Gambat South is operated by PPL with 65 percent working interest. So far, eight discoveries Wafiq, Shahdad, Sharf, Kinza, Faiz (two formations), Kabir and Hatim,

have been made in the block. Of these, Shahdad is already producing 6

MMscfd sales gas and 80 bpd condensate through GPF I commissioned

since mid 2015.

In his welcome address, Managing Director and CEO PPL, Syed Wamiq

Bokhari, gave an overview of the company’s exploration and production

programme with a focus on production enhancement efforts from Gambat South.

He also shared PPL’s recent achievements, including net production crossing the 1 Bcfpde mark, and the current year’s ambitious plan of drilling a record 28 wells.

In addition, Bokhari spoke on PPL’s CSR efforts in Sindh, including District Sanghar.

The Minister commended PPL on its efforts to support he government’s resolve to bridge the demand supply gap.

Looking ahead, PPL plans to install GPF III with a processing capacity of 60 MMscfd to tap additional reserves from the block.

GPF III is expected to be completed by the close of 2017.