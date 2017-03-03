Gaddafi Stadium wears bridal look to host PSL final

LAHORE, Mar 3 (APP): The historical Gaddafi Stadium has been given a bridal look through repair and renovation works, carried out during the last few days, to host the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final on March 5.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decorated the building with lifesize posters of several cricketing greats for the eventful day.

The renovation tasks carried out by the administration include dusting, washing, painting and repair of different enclosures.

“We have carried out minor repair and renovation works in different sections of the stadium, and with the completion of the task, the stadium has got a new look,” said a PCB official on Friday.

He said that the stadium, which has seating capacity of almost 27,000 spectators, was ready for staging the mega event.

“We are going to host a major cricket event after a long time and that is why we are revamping the stadium in all aspects. The walkthrough security gates are also being installed at the entrance points of the stadium to ensure the best security for all,” he added.

The Nishtar Park Sports Complex, which includes Gaddafi Stadium, National Hockey Stadium, Punjab Stadium and other sports gymnasiums and halls, has been cleaned thoroughly with patchwork on the roads.

Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman has been looking after all such tasks at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

He said that collective efforts were needed to make the event a big success.