Future belongs to new generation: President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday said as future belongs to the new generation therefore, it was imperative that the youth should be saved from despair.

It can be achieved through better training along-with education and the services of Ghulam Ishaq Institute (GIK) are remarkable in this regard, he added.

The President said this while talking to the delegation of Board of Governors, GIK Institute led by Engr. Shams ul Mulk who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Khawaja Zaheer, Shakeel Durrani and senior officials were also present on the occasion, a press release issued by the President’s Media Wing here said.

The President stated that GIK institute was one of the leading institutions in the field of education and research which had produced invaluable experts for the development and progress of the country.

This institution had achieved the status of national assets and its development and protection was the responsibility of the entire nation, he added.