Further expansion of bilateral, economic ties urged between Malaysia, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Malaysia and Pakistan urged to make consistent efforts for exploiting the existing potentials for further development and expansion of bilateral and economic relations between the two countries.

The High Commissioner of Malaysia DATO Dr Hasrul Sani Mujtabar in

Pakistan said this here on Thursday late night while speaking on the occasion of celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Pakistan.

He said that the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relations, is

not only a testament to the enduring ties between the two countries but an acknowledgment of Malaysia as one of the first countries to recognize the existence of Pakistan as a state.

The high commissioner said Malaysia, a country once dependent on

agriculture and primary commodities in the sixties, has today become an export-driven economy spurred by high technology, knowledge-based economy and capital intensive industry.

He said, “Today, Malaysia is considered as one of the ten most

competitive economies in the world.”

DATO Dr Hasrul Sani Mujtabar said that the factors including

pragmatic foreign policy, world class infrastructure, good connectivity, strategic location, liberal and transparent business policies and strong supporting industries enabled Malaysia to grow and attract quality investment over the years.

The country has a multi-ethnic and multi-lingual workforce that can

effectively communicate with most markets in the world.

The Malaysian high commissioner said Malaysia hopes that

Pakistan will continue to take advantage of its vibrant economy to invest and promote greater business and linkages especially between the private sectors.

Similarly, Malaysia would like to participate in Pakistan’s economic

development like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and others, he added.

The high commissioner said over 5,019 Pakistani students are

currently enrolled both in public and private universities and colleges of Malaysia, adding that the number would continue to grow.

He said both sides continue to cooperate in high profile military

events like IDEAS in Karachi and LIMA in Langkawi.

Malaysia has also benefited tremendously by sending its officers for

relevant courses in Pakistan.

On the occasion, the Malaysian cultural dance mesmerized the

audience. The gathering applauded the special dance groups and the ministry of culture and tourism of Malaysia for their outstanding performance.