FURC sports Gala concludes

RAWALPINDI, Mar 04 (APP):Maj Gen retd. Changez Dil Khan, Rector Foundation University has said that the importance of sports and other co-curricular activities in university cannot be ignored.

Addressing the closing ceremony of Foundation University, Rawalpindi Campus (FURC) sports gala, he said that university was doing well academically besides providing opportunities to the students to take part in healthy activities to excel at national level. “We will support our students to move ahead in the field of sports too,” he added.

He said that women’s participation in co-curricular activities was a proof that society’s development was impossible without their involvement. He said that games were very important for mental and physical fitness.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate those who won prizes in different competitions. However, those who could not secure a position should not lose heart. They should persistently keep working hard to be on the victory stand next time,” he said.

The rector said that sports were an incredibly important contributor to human nature.

Both the boys and girls competed in various events including cricket, football, basketball, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, futsal, fun games, athletics, spoon race, sack race, chatti race, 3-legged race and tug of war.

On the occasion, Chief Guest distributed the trophies, gold and silver medals among the winners and runners up teams.

Brig. Dr. Tanvir Akhtar, Psychologist Kanwal Shahzad, coordinator media Rauf Raja and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.