Funeral Prayers of Pakistan Navy Shuhada offered in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Funeral prayers of two Pakistan Navy
personnel Syed Hassan Raza (Medical technician) and Khalil Murad
(Leading Fireman) who embraced Shahadat on Monday during attack on
PN vehicle at Jiwani by terrorists, were offered on Tuesday.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah also
attended the funeral at PNS SHIFA Hospital Karachi.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah condemned
the gory attack on PN personnel and condoled with the bereaved
families.
Naval Chief expressed his deep grief and sorrow on the
incident and said that such heinous and cowardly acts can not deter
national resolve of Pakistan Navy to stand against terrorism.
The admiral said that great sacrifices of Shuhada for
national defence and to root out terrorism in the country are highly
praiseworthy.
The Admiral further added that handful of terrorists can not
succeed in their nefarious design of destabilizing the country.
Naval Chief reiterated that Pakistan Navy, in collaboration
with other law enforcement agencies, is committed to eradicate the
menace of terrorism in the country.
The Admiral prayed for eternal peace of the martyred souls and
grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss and
prayed for swift recovery of those injured.
Chief of the Naval Staff also visited injured personnel at PNS
SHIFA hospital Karachi and also met the families of the Shuhada and
injured.
Besides Pakistan Navy senior officials and men, personnel of
sister services, relatives, friends and a large number of people
also attended the funeral.
