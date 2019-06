PESHAWAR, Jun 08 (APP):The funeral prayer of army officer Capt Arifullah, who was martyred along with three other army officials in a roadside Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion near the Pakistan Afghanistan border in North Waziristan, was offered in Lakki Marwat on Saturday.

A large number of people attended his funeral prayer which were offered in his native village of Tajazai.