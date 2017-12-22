Funeral of Afzal Khan, a champion of press freedom on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):Veteran journalist Afzal Khan, who breathed his last on Dec 14 at a Virginia hospital in USA after a protracted illness, would be buried here at the H-11 graveyard Saturday.

His funeral prayers would held at the National Press Club at 1:00 PM on Dec 23 (Saturday). His body would be arriving at the Benazir Bhutto airport late Friday night.

Afzal Khan a prolific writer, a credible and well informed reporter and a commentator worked for the national news agency Associated Press of Pakistan and several other English language newspapers during his long career. His regular columns and news features appeared in Arab News, Khaleej Times, Dawn, The Nation, Pakistan Times and Hindustan Times.

Afzal Khan was the founding member of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and played a key role in the struggle for freedom of expression in Pakistan. He was also one of the founders of SAFMA.

Afzal Khan had a long career spanning over 35 years with the Associated Press of Pakistan, from where he retired as its Executive Director. He also served as APP’s correspondent in Washington for 10 years from 1995 to 2005. He was a graduate of the Government College, Lahore and was known in the Journalist community for fighting for the rights of people, political freedom and human rights and was widely respected for his role in the struggle for democracy.