Funds needed for completing cricket stadiums: Sethi

ISLAMABAD, March 20 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Super League, Najam Sethi on Tuesday said that some three billion rupees would be required for completing stadiums in big cities of the country.

The work on Karachi stadium has been completed and efforts were being made to accomplish the task of construction

for other cricket stadiums, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on organizing PSL match, he said that final match would be played in Karachi and for this, all preparation

had been finalized.

“We were trying to hold series in Karachi with West Indies, ” he revealed as far as cricket academies were concerned,

there was also need to establish academy in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, he said.

To a question, he hoped that construction work on stadiums would be completed next year.

To another question, he said main purpose of PCB was to revive international cricketing here in a befitting manner so

that young players could have chance to play with international players.