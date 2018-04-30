Function held in Chicago to pay tributes to Allama Iqbal

CHICAGO, April 30 (APP):A function was held in the US city of Chicago to celebrate the Iqbal day organized by Iqbal Society at East-West University of Chicago and attended by academia, students, researchers on Iqbal and lovers of Iqbal’s poetry.

Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry was the keynote speaker at

the event. Paying glowing tributes to the legendary thinker and philosopher, he said that Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s poetry carried a significant message for the Muslims of subcontinent who had forgotten the true message of Islam and indulged in petty wordily pursuits.

The Ambassador stated that Iqbal taught the message of Islam through his theories of “Khudi”, Mard-e-momin” and “Shaheen” which are as relevant today as they were in the past.

Ambassador also recounted his personal love for Allama Iqbal’s poetry. He elaborated

Iqbal’s concept of Khudi and quoted extensively from Iqbal’s work. Addressing the young Pakistani-Americans, Ambassador Chaudhry quoted Iqbal’s saying, ‘ Do not beg the light from the moon, obtain

it from the spark within you’ and urged them to achieve goals of self-realization.

Other speakers including Dr. Teepu Siddique, Professor Northwestern University and

Dr Wasiullah, Chancellor East-West University, also praised Iqbal’s wisdom shining through his

poetry.

Ambassador Chaudhry thanked the Iqbal Society for keeping the universal message of Allama

Iqbal alive in the United States.