Fulfillment of defence requirements, top priority of government: Dar

ISLAMABAD Aug 9 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that fulfilling defence requirements

was the top priority of the PML-N Government.

The Finance Minister was talking to Chief of the Air Staff,

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, who called on him here, according

to statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

Dar said that the government acknowledged the services rendered

by the Air Force for the country and would continue to make sure

that all their financial requirements are catered to.

The minister appreciated different development schemes being

undertaken by the PAF to enhance its operational capability.

He made particular mention of PAF’s important role in the

Operation Zarb-e-Azb, to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

On the occasion, the Air Chief briefed the Minister about

ongoing and future development projects of Pakistan Air Force

(PAF) and other related financial matters.

The meeting was also attended Secretary Finance and other

senior officials.