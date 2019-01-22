Fuel crisis putting patients’ lives at risk in Israeli-blockaded Gaza: WHO

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 22 (APP):A worsening fuel crisis in the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip is putting patients’ lives at risk with power supplies for operating theaters under constant threat, the World Health Organization (WHO), a Geneva-based UN agency, has said.

“Acute fuel shortages are rapidly exhausting the last coping capacities of the health system in Gaza, which is struggling with chronic shortages of pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and electricity”, Gerald Rockenschaub, Head of the WHO Office for the West Bank and Gaza, as the suffering of Palestinians intensifies.