ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):The Turkish Minister for Customs & Trade and Minister for Interior in a meeting with visiting 17 member Pakistani parliamentary delegation in Ankara on Friday said that a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is a way forward to further promote commercial ties between the two brotherly countries.

According to a message received here, the visiting 17-member parliamentary delegation of Pakistan led by Federal Minister for Commerce & Textile Industry and Chairman of Pakistan-Turkey Friendship Group in National Assembly, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik separately called on the Turkish Minister for Customs & Trade and Minister for Interior in Ankara.

The Turkish Ministers appreciated the strong support and solidarity extended by the people, Parliament and leadership of Pakistan against the heinous coup attempt of 15 July 2016 in Turkey.

During meeting with Turkish Minister of Customs & Trade, Bulent Tufenkci, both the Ministers were of the view that FTA would provide a major boost to Pakistan-Turkey economic partnership. Both sides agreed to explore avenues of collaboration and sharing experience in customs matters such as controlling smuggling, under-invoicing, etc.

Minister Pervaiz Malik noted that the special relations between Pakistan and Turkey should be sustained through more parliamentary exchanges and people-to-people contacts. He thanked the Turkish leadership, Parliament and people for their support for the cause of Kashmir.

During their meeting with Minister for Interior, Suleyman Soylu, both sides showed satisfaction at the ongoing cooperation at combating and eliminating terrorism as it was a common enemy. Minister Pervaiz Malik appreciated Turkey’s consistent support for Kashmir issue and hoped that both Kashmir and Cyprus issues, would be resolved according to the wishes of the people.

Pakistan side appreciated Turkey’s support for projects undertaken in Pakistan such as traffic management, safe city project and establishment and training of Dolphin Force. Close collaboration in controlling human trafficking was also stressed.

In order to pay respects to the founder of modern Turkey, the delegation visited the Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and laid wreath.

Pakistan delegation included Members National Assembly, Parveen Masood Bhatti, Shaista Pervaiz, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Amra Khan, Choudhary Iftikhar Nazir, Tahira Aurangzeb, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Mussarat Ahmedzeb, Dr. Muhammad Azhar Khan Jadoon, Shahida Rehmani, Musarat Rafique Mahesar, Suriya Jatoi, Shagufta Jumani, Naeema Kishwer Khan, Syed Ghazi Gulab Jamal, and Iftikhar ud Din.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi was also present in these meetings.