Fruits worth US$ 19.493 mln, vegetables US$ 10.330 mln exported

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): About 24,393 metric tons of fresh

fruits worth US$ 19.483 million was exported during the first

month of current financial year as compared the exports of the

corresponding period of last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, during

month of July, 2017 about 32,702 metric tons of vegetables valuing

US$ 10.330 million exported.

During the period under review fruit exports decreased by

16.10 percent, where as vegetables exports increased by 26.80

percent respectively, it added.

Meanwhile, wheat exports from the country also grew by 100

percent as 353 metric tons of the commodity worth US$ 730,000

exported as compared the same month of last year.

The country exported 58,555 metric tons of sugar valuing US$

27.584 million in first month of current financial year as against

the same month of last year.

During first month of financial year 2017, rice export grew by

28.49 percent as about 200,995 metric tons of rice valuing US$

107.896 million exported.

In month of July exports of basmati rice increased by 18.96

percent as about 30,951 metric tons of basmati rice worth US$

32.990 million exported.

It may be recalled that food group exports witnessed 34.74

percent growth in first month of current financial year and stood at

US$ 250.860 million as compared the same month of last year.