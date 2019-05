ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):The export of fruits from the country witnessed an increase of 6.37 percent during the first 10 months of current fiscal year against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The fruits’ export from the country were recorded at $ 380.869 million during July-April (2018-19) against the exports of $358.062 million during July-April (2017-18), showing a growth of 6.37 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.