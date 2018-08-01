Fruit and vegetable worth US$ 641.663 million exported in FY 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP):Fruit and vegetables exports from the country during 12 months of last financial year grew by 5.8 percent and 30.56 percent respectively as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2017-18, 710,221 metric tons of fruits worth US$ 400.237 million were exported as compared the 645,661 metric tons valuing US$ 380.904 million of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, 875,269 metric tons of vegetables worth US$ 241.426 million exported as against the 632,246 metric tons valuing US$ 184.916 million of same period of last year, showing an increase of 30.56 percent, it added.

However, the exports of pulses during the period under review witnessed negative growth in their exports as against the same period of last year, it added.

Country earned US$ 2.073 billion by exporting about 4.106 million tons of rice during 12 months of last financial year as compared the exports of 3.523 million tons valuing US$ 1.606 billion of the corresponding period of last years, as the exports of above mentioned commodity had registered 26.78 percent growth during the period under review.

During the period from July-June, 2017-18, about 520,759 metric tons of basmati rice worth US$ 540.231 million were exported as against 496,263 metric tons valuing US$ 453.441 million of same period of last year, showing an increase of 19.14 percent growth.

During the period under review fish and fish products worth US$ 451.026 million, fruit and vegetables US$ 400.237 million and 241.426 million respectively were exported.

On the other hand country spent US$ 6.185 billion on the import of food during last financial year, which was recorded at US$ 6.143 billion during the same period of last year, showing an increase of 0.68 percent, the data added.

During last year country consumed about 183,321 metric tons of tea costing US$ 551.881 million as compared the 194.833 metric tons and US$ 523.790 million of same period of last year.