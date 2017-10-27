Fresh round of intra-Syrian peace talks set for Nov. 28 — UN mediator

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 27 (APP)::Announcing that he will convene the eighth round of intra-Syrian talks on Nov. 28 in Geneva, the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Thursday urged all stakeholders to seize the opportunity to find a solution to the crisis plaguing the war-torn country.

“I have asked for focus and realism because we need to get the parties into real negotiation over items where there is some prospect that they could begin to narrow the gaps,” Staffan de Mistura, briefing the UN Security Council via videoconference, said.

“Time is not on our side,” he warned.