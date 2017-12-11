French Senate and National Assembly members delegation calls on Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):The visiting delegation of French Senate and National Assembly, Monday counting the cordial relations between Pakistan and France, highlighted the role of Friendship groups and their significant role in strengthening friendly ties.

Talking to the Foreign Secretary, Tehmina Janjua who received the delegations led by Jean-Bernard Sempastous and Pascal Allizard at the foreign office here, the Parliamentarians welcomed this opportunity to visit Pakistan which was an important country. They acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. They also vowed to maintain regular contacts with their Pakistani counterparts, a foreign office statement said.

Jean-Bernard Sempastous is the President of France-Pakistan Friendship Group of the National Assembly of the French Republic. Senator Pascal Allizard is President of the France-Pakistan Friendship Group in the French Senate.

Foreign Secretary said that Pakistan considered France an important political, economic and security partner, bilaterally as well as within the context of the European Union. She briefed the parliamentarians on the improved security situation in the country and particularly conducive environment for trade and investment. She added that the Friendship Groups play a key role in bringing the two countries closer. She welcomed interest of French companies in investing in Pakistan.

Tahmina briefed the delegation on the regional security situation and Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against terrorism. She also briefed the parliamentarians on relations with India and Afghanistan and the government’s policy of a peaceful neighborhood. She impressed upon the parliamentarians to play an active role in the resolution of Jammu & Kashmir dispute and upholding the principle of human rights.

The simultaneous visits of the Friendship Groups of the French Parliament are testimony to the fact that Pakistan and France enjoy deep and close relations. The Friendship Groups play a key role in developing mutual understanding and creating political goodwill between the two countries.

During the visit, the French parliamentarian would interact with Pakistani parliamentarians, including Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly.