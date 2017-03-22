French president felicitates Mamnoon Hussain on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, March 22 (APP): President of the French Republic Francois

Hollande has sent a message of congratulations to President Mamnoon Hussain on Pakistan Day (March 23).

According to a French embassy statement, Hollande extended his most

sincere wishes to the government and to the people of Pakistan and highlighted the long-lasting friendship ties between the two countries.

Embassy of France in Pakistan conveyed good gestures and greetings

to Pakistan and its people on the eve of Pakistan Day.