French president felicitates Mamnoon Hussain on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, March 22 (APP): President of the French Republic Francois
Hollande has sent a message of congratulations to President Mamnoon Hussain on Pakistan Day (March 23).
According to a French embassy statement, Hollande extended his most
sincere wishes to the government and to the people of Pakistan and highlighted the long-lasting friendship ties between the two countries.
Embassy of France in Pakistan conveyed good gestures and greetings
to Pakistan and its people on the eve of Pakistan Day.
