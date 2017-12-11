French parliamentary delegation meets NA body members

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):A five-member French Parliamentary delegation headed by Jean-Bernard Sempastous, President of France-Pakistan Friendship Group in the French parliament met the members of Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs here at the Parliament House on Monday.

The meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee which was presided by MNA Dr Nafisa Shah welcomed the French delegation and stressed the need to further cement and expand the already existing friendly relations, particularly in the field of commerce and trade.

She said Pakistan attachéd great importance to its relations with France being a key European country.

Both sides also agreed to condemn the terrorist activities whether perpetrated by individuals groups or states resulting in violence, or threat of violence. They negated terrorism in its all manifestation and determined to eradicate the radical and extremist elements in the societies.

The committee members apprised in detail to the French delegation about the efforts of the people of Pakistan and sacrifices by civil and personal of law enforcing agencies to crush the menace of terrorism.

The French side appreciated the Pakistan point of view and emphasized to further enhance the exchange of Parliamentary delegations between the two countries in order to promote friendship and cooperation.

The Pakistani side also particularly mentioned the atrocities being committed by the Indian armed forces in Kashmir and demanded the French Parliamentarians being a permanent Member of the United Nations Security Council to play their role to support the Pakistan’s principled stand on longstanding unresolved dispute of Kashmir posed a grave threat to international peace and security.

The members who attended the meeting included MNAs Mian Najeebuddin Awaisi, Muhammad Khan Daha, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Ms. Naeema Kishwar Khan, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.