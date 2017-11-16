French parliamentarians to visit Pakistan to promote bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):A delegation of five French parliamentarians is all set to visit Pakistan next month and it would be led by member and the newly appointed President of the France Pakistan Friendship Group in the French National Assembly Jean Bernard Sempastous.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque disclosed this after his meeting with the president and other members of the French Pakistan Friendship Group held at the National Assembly of France in Paris the other day, a statement Thursday said.

Briefing the members of the newly re-constituted France Pakistan Friendship Group, the ambassador said democracy had taken firm roots in Pakistan with a strong parliament, independent judiciary and free media.

He said the Pakistani nation through unprecedented sacrifices had defeated the forces of terrorism and extremism.

“Today, Pakistan is on the path of peace and development with an impressive growth rate, infrastructure development and improvement of social sector.”

Expressing satisfaction on the state of Pakistan-France bilateral relations, the ambassador called for more high level exchanges between the two countries.

In this respect, he emphasized the important of building linkages between the parliaments of the two countries through regular visits.

Jean Bernard Sempastous had assumed the leadership of the Pakistan France Friendship Group in place of Francois Popponi, who would now serve as the vice president of the Group, he added.

It is worth mentioning here that it would be the first visit of French parliamentarians in ten years.