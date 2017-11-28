French parliamentarians, businessmen taking renewed interest to strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP)::Sincere efforts are being made to further deepen and expand existing bilateral relations between Pakistan and France

through regular exchanges of parliamentarians, businessmen, students and cultural troupes of the two countries.

This was stated by Pakistan’s Ambassador to France Moin ul Haque while talking to President of General Council of Yvelines District Pierre Bédier during his visit to the city of Versailles, near Paris on Tuesday, according to a message received here from Paris.

Francois Popponi, Vice President of Pakistan France Friendship Group in the French National Assembly, was also present

during the meeting.

The ambassador said that a five-member delegation of French National Assembly and a three-member delegation of the

French Senate were undertaking separate visits to Pakistan in December this year to further strengthen the existing bilateral

relations between the two countries.

He said that more and more French companies were considering Pakistan as a preferred investment destination with a view

to tap the huge potential of growing consumer market of 207 million people.

He noted with satisfaction the recent announcement by Renault to set up car assembling plant in Karachi.

The ambassador noted that there had been a steady increase in the volume of bilateral trade over the last few years which touched US$ 1.4 billion in 2016.

He hoped that this upward momentum would continue in coming years to realize the full potential of the economies of the two countries.

While referring to long history of cooperation in education, art, culture and archeology, the ambassador said that Pakistan and France would be celebrating 60 years of the first French archaeological mission to Pakistan in 2018 by holding a special event in collaboration with Museum Guimet in Paris.

Pierre Bédier, while speaking on the occasion, appreciated the constructive and positive role of the Pakistan community in

the progress and prosperity of Yvelines District and underscored the need to further deepened the bilateral ties between the two countries especially in art, culture and education sectors.