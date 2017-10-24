French musicians performed in live concert at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):The Embassy of France and Alliance Francaised Islamabad Tuesday arranged musical evening comprising the French and Pakistani Musicians here at Lok Virsa.

The concert impromptu offers the audiences an intimate musical experience with their beautiful tunes. Some of their tunes even belong to 17th century and tells beautiful stories with their musical rhythm.

They were also joined by Pakistani Artists on Flute and Sarangi only to add to their magic.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed thanked the audiences and embassy of France for their cooperation.

She also appreciated the musician for their brilliant performances. She said, “we are renovating one hall after another in Lok Virsa and naming them after famous women artists.” She said younger generation of Pakistan must have their women icons in the field of performing art. The event was attended by dignitaries from the embassy of France, members of civil society, students and media representatives.