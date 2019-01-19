French adventure travel agency returns to Pakistan after decade

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):Following the fast improving ranking of country in tourism, Terres d’Aventure, a French tour agency

specialized in adventure travel, hiking and trekking has decided to re-programme Pakistan,

after a decade.

According to an article appeared in French magazine Tour Mag, the tour operator would propose

four trips, ranging from 17 to 24 days, intended for lovers of high mountains.

Two treks in the heart of the Karakoram Range are intended for good walkers.

“A hike for 13 days along the Baltoro glacier to the famous Concordia site, then on to the base

camp of K2, the most beautiful mountain in the world according to mountaineers, and then to

Gondogoro La (5 585m), from where one can views an exceptional panorama of four eight thousanders, K2, Broad Peak, Gasherbrum I and II “, the tour operator said.

The agency also offered another tour, a seven day trek along the Batura glacier in Hunza.

“With few steep passages, this trek offers a gradual acclimatization and presents no major difficulties,

offering exceptional views of 14 peaks over 7000 meters and vast glacial landscapes,” added Terres d’Aventure.