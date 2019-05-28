ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said freedom of media, creation of conducive environment for journalists and resolution of their problems was part of revolutionary manifesto of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet message on social media platform, she said the government was firmly believed in constitutional right of freedom of expression. Protection of rights of journalists and media workers and ensuring their welfare was top priority, she added.

She said all possible steps were being taken for resolution of problems of media workers.