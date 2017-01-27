Freedom from India only option for Kashmiris: AJK LA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir on Friday said Kashmiris would not accept any option except freedom from Indian subjugation.

India should realize that despite all its suppression and oppressive tactics to quell the Kashmiris ongoing indigenous freedom movement, it would not succeed in its objective, he said while talking to APP.

He stated the silence of international human rights organizations and the United Nations on the atrocities of Indian forces against the innocent people of occupied Kashmir was a criminal negligence.

Shah Ghulam Qadir called upon new UN Secretary General Antinio Guterres and his administration to play their vital role for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the world body’s resolutions.

He regretted that the international community had adopted a discriminatory attitude towards the Kashmir issue. The United Nations and Western states helped the people of East Timor to attain freedom while they were keeping mum on Kashmir despite many resolutions passed by the UN Security Council, which showed their double standards, he added.

He, however, expressed optimism that in the changed world dynamics India would not be able to keep Kashmiris under its yoke anymore through use of brutal force and would have to give them right to self-determination.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had raised the voice of Kashmiris at the leading world forums, which infused a new spirit into their movement from freedom.

The Kashmiris were sacrificing their lives in their struggle for attaining right to self-determination and it would not be possible for India to keep them subjugated, he added.

He said the Kashmiri youth were shedding their blood and the martyrdom of young Burhan Wani had further strengthened their resolve for liberation.

The Kashmiris peaceful struggle through holding protest demonstrations in the face of Indian brutalities showed that they wanted only peaceful resolution of the dispute, he added.

Shah Ghula Qadir said the Kashmir resolution was not only imperative for regional peace and and prosperity but also for the whole world.

He said Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control acknowledged the solidarity shown by the government and the people of Pakistan by observing Kashmir day on February 5 every year with enthusiasm. Pakistan was extending full moral, political and diplomatic support the Kashmiris, he added.