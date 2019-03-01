Freed IAF pilot crosses over to India via Wagah border

WAGAH BORDER , Mar 1 (APP):Pakistan Friday handed over to India its MiG-21 Air Force pilot who was captured after his aircraft was shot down for violating the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The captive Indian Air Force pilot was allowed to cross over Wagah border into his country, after Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered his release as a ‘peace gesture’.

“While in captivity, he was treated with dignity and in line with international law. Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan announced his return as a goodwill gesture aimed at de-escalating rising tensions with India,” a Foreign Office statement issued after return of the Indian pilot said.