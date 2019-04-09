PESHAWAR, Apr 09 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swimming Association has decided to launch Free Annual Summer Swimming Camp for the kids age between 8-12 at Adil Khan Swimming Pool, Qayyum Sports Complex here.

This was stated by President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swimming Association Muhammad Asif Khan Orakzai while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

He said no kids above 12 year of age would be eligible for the Free Summer Camp, which is an annual feature of the association.

The camp will be free of cost with each of the kids would be provided best swimming skills under qualified coaches besides live guard facilities would also be available to deal with any untoward incident. He said like in the past, the camp would continue till May 15, 2019, Orakzai added. He said all arrangement in this connection have already been made for the smooth sailing of the camp. He said the timing of the camp would start from 5.00 p.m to 7,00 p.m daily.

He also advised the young swimmers to bring their form-B and two passport size photos. He said Salahuddin Khan, who is also Secretary General of the Association, was nominated as camp commandant for the camp.

He said out of the camp prominent and talented kids would be short-listed for the three month camp to be setup for the selection of junior probables to represent KP in the National Junior Swimming Championship.

He also requested the media persons of the Khyber Union of Journalist, Peshawar Press Club, members of the Video Journalist, photographers to send their kids for the camp as well.