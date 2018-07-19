Free, fair elections govt’s top priority: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Law and Justice Syed Ali Zafar Thursday said first and foremost priority of the caretaker government was to hold peaceful, transparent, free and fair elections on time.

The minister was talking to the EU Election Observation Mission Pakistan that called on him here.

Ms Dimitra Ioannou, Deputy Chief Observer of EU Election Observation Mission Pakistan, briefed the law minister on the role and proposed activities of the mission.

During the course of meeting, the minister was apprised by the delegation that EU Election Observation Mission had presence in all the provinces and a total number of 120 observers would be stationed at various parts of Pakistan to monitor the election process, assess legal framework and monitor adherence to the implementation standards of international laws. The mission would present its preliminary report on July 27 and in due course would publish its final report on election observation.

Talking to the delegation, Syed Ali Zafar said the caretaker government would assist the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding peaceful, transparent and timely elections. He assured the delegation that level playing field was being provided to all the political parties.

The minister said Pakistan would welcome suggestions and recommendations of the EU observers to further improve the election process.

He informed the EU delegates that Pakistan was already abiding by a number of international conventions and relevant information was also being shared with the public under the “Right to Information” obligation. The caretaker government was committed to uphold promotion and protection of human rights and to comply with all the international obligations under core 27 Conventions relating to Human Rights and good governance, he added.

The caretaker government, he said, was also striving to provide more opportunities to women and differently abled persons to perform their due role in the society.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Law and Justice also attended the meeting.