France supporting green energy development in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): France Ambassador to Pakistan, Martine Dorance,

along with Ambassador of European Union, Jean-Fran’ois Cautain visited the construction site of the national Hydropower Training Institute (HPTI) in Mangla and participated to the corner stone ceremony hosted by WAPDA’s member Water, Nasir Hanif.

According to a statement issued here Monday by the France Embassy,

France and EU through the French Agency for Development (AFD) have provided the government of Pakistan with a 4 million Euros funding.

The grant of 2.5 million Euros was delegated to the AFD by the European

Union as part of the Asia Investment Facility. In addition to the EU grant, the French Agency for Development has provided additional funding of 1.5 million Euros for the successful and timely completion of the project.

Upon its completion by end of 2018, the hydropower training center will

contribute to the capacity-building of public and private hydropower operators like WADPA, provincial operators and independent power producers.

It will ensure a sound and skilled development of hydropower projects by

strengthening the capacities of technicians and engineers in charge of designing and operating hydropower plants.

For the last ten years, France through the French Agency for Development

has been promoting green energies in Pakistan and has allocated more than 300 million Euros to investments in hydroelectricity. About 80% of this amount is financing projects implemented by WAPDA to develop the tremendous Pakistani potential in hydroelectricity.

France is committed to support the government’s strategy to solve the

energy crisis and to fight climate change through investments in low-carbon-emission energy generation in line with COP21 Paris agreement approved by the Parliament of Pakistan.

Martine Dorance, Ambassador of France, last week had visited the

construction site of the Jaggran II hydropower plant in AJK too and participated to the corner stone ceremony hosted by Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan.

France, through the French Agency for Development (AFD), has also

provided the government of Pakistan with a 68 million Euros soft loan for the construction of the 48MW hydropower plant located about 90 km from Muzaffarabad city towards North-East.

The project is being built in the upper extent of Jaggran Nullah, a

right bank tributary of the Neelum River. It is located downstream of the existing 30.4 MW Jaggran I hydropower project, funded earlier with French support, and being operated since 2000 by the Power Development Organisation (PDO).

Jaggran II Hydroelectric Power Project will operate as a

run-of-the-river scheme and will not entail any major environmental or social constraints. It will be connected to the national grid, and will help alleviate the energy crisis in Pakistan. Upon its commissioning in 2020, it will provide a reliable source of renewable energy and a permanent supply of electricity for the 1.2 million people living in the Muzaffarabad area, with strong social and economic positive impacts.

Besides the soft loan provided to the government of Pakistan, AFD is

also providing a grant for capacity-building of PDO.