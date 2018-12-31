France stood committed to further boost bilateral relationship with Pakistan in 2019: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Wishing everyone in the country a prosperous, successful and peaceful new year, Ambassador of France in Pakistan Marc Barety Monday said the Embassy of France stood committed to further boost bilateral relationship in 2019.

“With 2018 coming to a close and 2019 right around the corner, I would like to wish everyone in Pakistan a prosperous, successful and peaceful new year,” he said in a message issued by the French Embassy here.