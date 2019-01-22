France provides 130 million euros soft loan for Peshawar SBRTCP

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):France has provided soft loan of 130 million euros (19.5 billion PKR) for Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Project (SBRTCP).

Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Noor Ahmed, Ambassador of France Marc Barety and Country Director of the French Agency for Development (AFD) Jacky AMPROU signed a credit facility agreement here Tuesday, according to a EAD press statement.

The revised PC-1 of the project was approved by the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC)on November 14, 2018, while the Federal Cabinet accorded its approval to the signing of the loan financing agreement with AFD on January 2.