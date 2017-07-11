France, Hong Kong players land here to participate in Squash series

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): Players of France and Hong Kong

reached here Tuesday to participate in two-day Pakistan v World-V

series scheduled to be held at Mushaf Complex from Wednesday.

Talking to APP, a Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) official

said the two players who had reached here include Lucas Serme

(France, World No. 44) and Leo Au (Hong Kong, World No. 33).

“However players of Egypt, USA and England would land here on

Wednesday,” he said.

He said in a bid to revive international squash events in the

country, PSF is organizing two back to back Squash Series in which

World’s top ranked players would be participating.

“Pakistan v World-V series would be held from July 12 to 13

while Pakistan v Egypt series would be held from July 15 to 16,” he

said.

He said PSF would bag multiple gains from these events.

“This would not only project soft and safe image of Pakistan

to the international world but would also provide optimum exposure

to junior players who are proceeding World Junior Individual

Championship at New Zealand later this July.