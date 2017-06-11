FR Eagles win in PPL Ramzan Floodlight T20 Cricket

PESHAWAR, June 11 (APP): FR Eagles securing 16 runs victory against

Pakhtun Zalmi in the ongoing Peshawar Premier League Ramzan Floodlight Twenty20 Cricket Tournament being played here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

FR Eagles skipper won the toss and decided to bat first by setting up a

good and fighting total of 169 runs for the loss of eight wickets after playing the allotted 20 overs. Opener Waqar Khan was the pick of the pack who hammered a cracking 46 runs off 36 balls with five boundaries and one six. Zubair Khan, the middle order, batsman rescued his team and joined Waqar Khan by adding another valuable 30 runs off 22 balls with five boundaries and one six, none of the other batsmen could cross the double figures.

Yasir Hameed, the Test cricketer, claimed three wickets for just 13

runs, Asad Ullah grabbed three wickets for 19 runs.

In reply, Pakhtun Zalmi failed to chase the target and only scored 153

runs for four wickets after playing the allotted 20 overs. Asad Ullah smashed a cracking and elegant knock of 40 runs off 43 balls with one six and one boundary, Usman Maya made 37 runs off 35 balls with three boundaries and one six.

For FR Eagles Saleem Buki took two wickets for 36 runs and thus FR

Eagles won the match for 16 runs. Asad Ullah was declared Man of the Match.

Nadeem Akhtar acted as official scorer. The match was also witnessed by capacity crowd present on this occasion with most of the families turned-up.